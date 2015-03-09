Video

As Israelis prepare to go to the polls, there is one unusual place in the north which has been under "one-man rule" for more than 40 years - without ever having held an election.

It is the self-styled State of Achziv, a tiny patch of land declared independent by Eli Avivi in 1971 in protest at plans to turn it into a national park.

Since then Eli Avivi has "ruled" as president-for-life, defying several attempts by the Israeli authorities to oust him.

Camera and editing: Alon Farago. Producer: Raffi Berg.