Video
President of Achziv: Why I declared independence from Israel
As Israelis prepare to go to the polls, there is one unusual place in the north which has been under "one-man rule" for more than 40 years - without ever having held an election.
It is the self-styled State of Achziv, a tiny patch of land declared independent by Eli Avivi in 1971 in protest at plans to turn it into a national park.
Since then Eli Avivi has "ruled" as president-for-life, defying several attempts by the Israeli authorities to oust him.
Camera and editing: Alon Farago. Producer: Raffi Berg.
09 Mar 2015