Camp comforts children questioning gender identity

Video

For children who may be questioning their gender identity, the world can be an confusing place. But for one long weekend, some children can freely express themselves alongside their parents and siblings at a camp designed specifically for them.

Their experiences have been captured by photographer Lindsay Morris, who has been involved with the camp since it began in 2007. Now her images appear in the book You are You. She recently she spoke to the BBC about her work.

Filmed and edited by Colm O'Molloy