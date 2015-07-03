Video
School security: 'We go through jail life'
Many students across the US must undergo security screening before entering their schools each day - including placing their bags in x-ray machines and walking through metal detectors. Security guards, police officers or both are often working on the premises.
This video is the first in the BBC series Summer in the City, which will speak to young people across the US about the issues affecting their communities.
Produced by Lynsea Garrison and David Botti
-
03 Jul 2015