UK's first wheelchair-using referee

Video

Nineteen-year-old Nathan Mattick has loved football since he was tiny but he quickly realised that his dreams of playing for Chelsea were going to be limited by his cerebral palsy.

But not one to be deterred by his wheelchair, Nathan decided that the next best thing would be refereeing for some of his favourite teams.

He quickly discovered that no one in a wheelchair had ever qualified as a referee before, but with the support of the sports department at the National Star College where he studies, Nathan managed to make the grade.

After passing his exams with Gloucestershire Football Association, he is now qualified to officiate in able-bodied and disabled matches, both indoors and outside.

BBC News joined Nathan as he laid down the law.

For a version without subtitles, click here.

Video Journalist: Kate Monaghan

