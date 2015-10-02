If Quebec builds a stadium, will the Nordiques come?
If you build it, will they come? The strategy paid off for Kevin Costner in the baseball movie, Field of Dreams, but can it work for ice hockey fans in Canada?
The long-suffering supporters of the Quebec Nordiques - an NHL franchise that was relocated to Colorado 20 years ago - now have a shiny new stadium in which to enjoy their national sport.
The only problem? Until the league awards the city a new franchise they still don't have a team to play there. BBC Pop Up's Matt Danzico reports.
Video filmed and edited by Matt Danzico
