No fear: Double back flip in a wheelchair

Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham is 22 and from Las Vegas, Nevada. Born with spina bifida, Aaron was adopted into a family of six children and used a wheelchair from an early age.

Wheelz went to his first skate park aged eight with his older brother and after watching from behind the fence, his brother challenged him to drop into the bowl himself. He gave it a go, landed on his face but was hooked from that moment.

Now Wheelz is the only person to land a double back flip in a wheelchair and is continually pushing himself to see what tricks he can do next.

"Fear is definitely a huge part of it" says Wheelz. " It's more than just regular fear, it's 'I'm going to die'."

Video description

In his wheelchair Aaron rolls down from a huge height into a half-pipe skate ramp. Next he's pictured in a skate park and we see him going over the ramps, 'dropping' into the bowl and doing flips on the side of the bowl. When we get to the competition we see the Venice Beach skate park where there are lots of people in wheelchairs. Wheelz helps young children in wheelchairs to manoeuvre around the various bowls and ramps.