Menstruation adverts deemed too racy for NYC's metro

Video

Adverts for Thinx, a brand of pants designed to absorb menstrual blood, have been deemed too racy for the New York City subway.

The problem? Outfront Media, the company that advises the subway system on advertising, took issue with the suggestive nature of their imagery and the use of the word "period."

Are the ads more offensive than other images that have appeared on the subway, or is this a case of sexism? A debate has been raging online.

Video by Olivia Lace-Evans

For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.