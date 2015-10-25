The radio show that helped a trapped Filipina maid escape the UAE

Video

A Filipina maid, trapped in the United Arab Emirates, calls a popular radio show in the Philippines to ask for help to leave the country.

She is seven months pregnant, and she explains her predicament, live on air.

The BBC estimates that every year, the UAE jails hundreds of women - most of them domestic servants - for the crime of sex outside marriage.

A new BBC Arabic documentary, Pregnant and in Chains, exposes the abuse faced by these women.