Why do people write?... and other trends of the week
Why do people write, where is there a "national shutdown" and what is #Trudeaumania?
Those stories and more in BBC Trending's roundup of the week. And you can also listen to our World Service radio programme here.
Produced by Jonathan Griffin.
Picture credits: Chaker Khazaal - Twitter, Rebecca Lynn - Twitter, Tariq Abdulmoula, Fernando Rodriguez - Twitter, Khaya Dlanga Twitter, SA Black Students - Twitter, Tasneem Essop - Twitter, Nontobeko Sibisi Twitter, Brad Horvath - Twitter, Chey - Twitter, Elise Cooper - Twitter.
You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, find us on Facebook and watch our videos on YouTube too.
-
25 Oct 2015
- From the section Magazine