Prepping: 'How I would survive an apocalypse'
Michael Sanderson - known to most as Roach - is a "prepper". These are people that prepare for catastrophic events such as the end of the world.
Roach is an ex-military man who spent most of his working life in the armed forces as a paramedic.
In the forests of Hertfordshire, he teaches the Victoria Derbyshire programme's Benjamin Zand his survival skills.
Watch Benjamin Zand's full film about British preppers on the Victoria Derbyshire programme website.
27 Oct 2015
