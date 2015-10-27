Michael Sanderson cooks food from a hob attached to the side of his car
Prepping: 'How I would survive an apocalypse'

Michael Sanderson - known to most as Roach - is a "prepper". These are people that prepare for catastrophic events such as the end of the world.

Roach is an ex-military man who spent most of his working life in the armed forces as a paramedic.

In the forests of Hertfordshire, he teaches the Victoria Derbyshire programme's Benjamin Zand his survival skills.

