'I don't think Scunthorpe has a future'

Video

It is just over a week since Tata Steel announced it would be cutting 1,200 jobs from its works in Scunthorpe and Motherwell, compounding a dreadful month for the industry which also saw the closure of the SSI works in Redcar.

The cuts are being blamed by many on the Chinese 'dumping' cheap steel in the UK. But unions and Tata also point to high business rates and taxes, something the government has tried to tackle this week with a refund thought to be worth around £50m to the industry.

Whether this makes any difference to the future of the Scunthorpe steel works remains to be seen. Who will lose their jobs - and when - is still under negotiation, leaving 4,000 workers facing an uncertain future.

BBC News went along to meet some of the workers, and local businesses, who could be affected.

Video Journalist: Dan Curtis