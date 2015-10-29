Soldier's father been waiting 12 years for Iraq inquiry
The author of the inquiry into the Iraq War is facing criticism after announcing his report would not be published until June or July 2016.
Prime Minister David Cameron said he was "immensely frustrated" at how long Sir John Chilcot's inquiry, which began in 2009, was taking.
Peter Brierley lost his son L/Cpl Shaun Brierley in March 2003, in the earliest days of the Iraq war.
Mr Brierley told the BBC that he was frustrated that he has had to wait for so long for the findings of the report to be published.
29 Oct 2015
