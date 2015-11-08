Can laughter bring you closer to God?

Video

Tom Elliott tours the UK as a comedian, magician and all-round entertainer. But the majority of his gigs aren't in comedy clubs or theatres - they are in churches, of all denominations. He is a regular on what is known as the 'Christian circuit'.

A committed Christian, he hopes his brand of comedy can bring people closer to God. But can the spirit of comedy and evangelism really mix?

BBC News went on the road with him, on a typical Friday night gig at a Methodist church in south London, to learn more about what motivates him.

More video features from the BBC News Magazine

Video Journalist: Dougal Shaw

Extract from "When Life Hands You Lemons" DVD courtesy of Heaven Sent Productions Ltd and A1R Television