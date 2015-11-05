Composite image of KKK member and man in mask representing Anonymous hackers group
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I am absolutely not a member of the Ku Klux Klan'

This is a story of collateral damage.

The hackers group Anonymous are waging internet warfare against the white supremacists of the Ku Klux Klan. They say they will "unmask" Klan members on social media, later on November 5.

But BBC Trending video meets a woman who says she was falsely labelled, by vigilante hackers inspired by Anonymous.

Video journalist: Greg Brosnan

For more videos subscribe to BBC Trending's YouTube channel.

Go to next video: Who is the mysterious donor giving thousands to gamers?