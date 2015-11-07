Two lives ruined by heroin

Video

Heroin deaths in England and Wales have gone up by two-thirds in the last two years.

The drug has become cheaper and more easily available, it's purer than it used to be, and users often take it as part of a cocktail of other drugs.

We meet John, whose son Nathan died whilst on heroin, and Nathan's friend Jay.

