George Takei: Life of Star Trek star makes musical

Video

This weekend, an uncomfortable chapter of American history will debut as a Broadway musical - the internment of more than 100,000 Japanese-Americans in remote camps after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The musical, Allegiance, is based on the personal story of one of its stars, George Takei, who found fame as an original cast member of TV series Star Trek.

He spent four years of his boyhood confined to camps in Arkansas and California.

Produced, filmed and edited by Michael Maher.