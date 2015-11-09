Marie Spartali Stillman: The female artist time forgot

Video

Being an artist in Victorian England was not an occupation considered suitable for a woman - one reason why there were so few of them.

But Marie Spartali Stillman was an exception. She rose to prominence within the very male pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood and successfully sold her paintings on both sides of the Atlantic.

Delaware Art Museum is staging the first major exhibition of her work - Poetry in Beauty - in an attempt to bring her the public recognition she deserves.

Jane O'Brien takes a look.

Filmed and edited by Maxine Collins.