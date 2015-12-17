Video

The face of renting in the UK has changed dramatically over the last century.

In 1918, 77% of households rented, and only 23% were owner occupied but things changed after the Second World War and by the 1980s the proportion of renters was less than home owners. This was due, in part, to the sale of some social housing to the resident households - the start of what was to be the "Right to Buy" policy of 1980.

However, by the 1990s private rental was again looking popular - with 12% of households privately renting, and social housing decreasing to 19% - from 31% in 1981.