Rent me: Stranger for hire

Why a middle-aged man in Japan is hiring himself out for friendship.

Middle-aged men, such as Tsutomu Ikeda, are hiring themselves out for friendship via a website in Japan.

Whenever Ikeda isn't running his two businesses, he is spending time with clients who rent him for £7 an hour. We follow him as he joins one client to sing karaoke and takes another out for dinner.

