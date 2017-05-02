Video
Rent me: Stranger for hire
Why a middle-aged man in Japan is hiring himself out for friendship.
Middle-aged men, such as Tsutomu Ikeda, are hiring themselves out for friendship via a website in Japan.
Whenever Ikeda isn't running his two businesses, he is spending time with clients who rent him for £7 an hour. We follow him as he joins one client to sing karaoke and takes another out for dinner.
Produced by: Nina Robinson, Natalia Zuo, Tural Ahmedzade and Ana Fernandez Saiz
-
04 May
- From the section Magazine