Video

Tripoli in north Lebanon is known to have problems with Islamist militants, but many residents feel they’re being unfairly accused of extremism. Ben Zand visits the city to find out more.

Tripoli in northern Lebanon is known to have problems with Islamist militants, but many in the city feel they’re being unfairly accused of extremism. Following years of war and fighting between two neighbouring communities, and the increased presence of extremist groups, the government has cracked down hard.

Benjamin Zand visits the city to find out more.

BBC Pop Up is the BBC's mobile bureau. We make documentaries based on your suggestions. You can get in contact with us about a story using bbcpopup@bbc.co.uk