The 13-year-old darts prodigy

Video

Beau Greaves (aka Beau 'n Arrow) from Doncaster is only 13, but she's been beating men in darts leagues since she was 10.

Already a major player on the professional darts scene, she's well on track for world champion status.

Video Journalist: Elise Wicker

Second camera: Patrick Clahane

Producer: Lucy Hancock