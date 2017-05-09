The Jewish refugees the US turned away

Video

In May 1939 more than 900 Jews fled Hitler's Germany aboard a luxury liner, the SS St Louis.

They hoped to reach Cuba and then travel on to the US, but were turned away in Havana.

The ship's captain then sailed to the Florida coast, but US President Franklin D Roosevelt refused repeated pleas to allow them to land.

The increasingly desperate passengers were forced to sail back to Europe, where more than 250 of them were later killed by the Nazis.

Gerald Granston, who was six years old when he and his father travelled on the SS St Louis, recalls that frantic search for sanctuary across the Atlantic.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.