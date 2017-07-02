Video
Living with activists in a fort in the woods
Oil companies estimate that 100 billion barrels of oil lie beneath the south of England. But a new breed of activists is opposing any drilling.
Claire Marshall has been living with some of the protesters, who built a large wooden fort on a proposed drill site at Leith Hill in Surrey. She follows the daily struggles of life in the camp until the day the bailiffs move in to get them out.
Video by Richard Kenny.
-
02 Jul 2017
- From the section Magazine