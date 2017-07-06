The hidden world of 'marriages of convenience'

Video

This film explores the world of "Marriage of Convenience" (MOC) match-making.

In private Facebook groups, chat rooms and even club-night websites, there is space dedicated to MOCs.

It's a sub-section of gay culture that is hidden and most people involved want to keep it that way.

So why is it happening? In this film we hear stories of familial pressure, lies and the inevitable failure of the MOC.

We meet "Junaid" who explains that the parameters of his MOC changed once he was married and why many seek this type of marriage as a short term solution to ease societal pressures.