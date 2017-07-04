This Gipsy clairvoyant can't see future for palm readers

Video

David Broadway, better known as "Gipsy Acora", has been reading palms for more than 50 years, but now he believes this ancient Roma tradition is dying out.

He said: "There are very few travellers that come into this world and take up palmistry. So in a sense I'm the last in the line."

Gypsy and traveller groups have said palmistry has declined as communities have become more integrated with mainstream society.

New generations are now less likely to be taught the tradition or take it up as a profession.

Filmed and edited by Patrick Clahane