'Without my car... I'd feel like I've been abandoned'

Video

There are 4.9 million drivers over the age of 70 in the UK.

Currently those aged over 70 have to reapply for a licence every three years but there is no physical test involved. In 2016, Polly's friend, Ian Massey, died after he was knocked down by an elderly driver who was driving the wrong way up a motorway in Leicestershire.

In the wake of Ian's death, Polly, who is 75-years-old, has decided to voluntarily take a driving assessment which will determine how safe she is on the road and whether she can continue driving. If she fails, Polly will lose her independence as she says her inability to drive will leave her "trapped in" her house and cut-off from the world.

Filmed by Emily France; Produced and Edited by Ashni Lakhani