Cancer MOT: Mechanic taking on prostate cancer

When Errol McKellar, a mechanic from Hackney, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 he made it his mission to raise awareness of the condition by offering 20% discounts to any customer willing to go for cancer checks.

McKellar has since helped 48 men get diagnosed who did not realise they had prostate cancer. Twenty-eight of those diagnosed were of African-Caribbean origin.

One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives but risks are even higher for black men with one in four likely to be affected.

