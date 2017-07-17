Video
'Trump is deporting our parents'
The four Duarte children were getting ready for school when their parents were arrested and taken into custody by US Border Control.
The eldest, 19-year-old Francisco Junior, was left in charge of his 12-year-old twin sisters and teenage brother.
The children - American citizens - never thought it would come to this.
Filmed & edited by Mark Molesworth; additional editing by Joshua Hollis.
Watch BBC Panorama: Trump's Fortress America on Monday 17 July at 20:30 BST and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
-
17 Jul 2017
- From the section Magazine