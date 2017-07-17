'Trump is deporting our parents'

Video

The four Duarte children were getting ready for school when their parents were arrested and taken into custody by US Border Control.

The eldest, 19-year-old Francisco Junior, was left in charge of his 12-year-old twin sisters and teenage brother.

The children - American citizens - never thought it would come to this.

Filmed & edited by Mark Molesworth; additional editing by Joshua Hollis.

