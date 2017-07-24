"If skin goes over my trousers, I feel that's fat"

Video

Eating disorders have the highest death rate of any mental health illness and are estimated to affect 1.6 million people in the UK. Around 400,000 of these are thought to be men and boys. 25-year-old James has been struggling with anorexia for over five years. He had to put his studies on hold and move back in with his parents.

Panorama has met men, boys and their families across the UK to hear their moving accounts of the devastating impact of anorexia and bulimia.

