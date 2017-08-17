A licence to kill bear cubs?

Video

Hunters in Alaska can now shoot and bait bear cubs and hibernating bears on national wildlife refuges after President Trump abolished protections put in place by Barack Obama.

Welfare organisations say the change in the law is inhumane. However hunters say they have traditionally been allowed these freedoms and should be trusted to use them wisely.

In this video, reporter Claire Marshall joins hunter and conservationist Christine Cunningham on a bear hunt in the mountains to explore the ethical dilemmas of hunting.

We also meet taxidermist Russell Knight, who believes hunters are vital to maintaining national parks and reserves.