The birth of the water baby
In 1977, a state hospital near Paris began quietly changing the way women gave birth.
Obstetrician Dr Michel Odent believed that childbirth had become too medicalised and he wanted a more natural approach.
So he introduced a pool to ease the pain of labour and eventually some babies were even born in the pool.
Witness speaks to Dr Odent about the innovation that has become a revolution using the power of water.
02 Aug 2017
