Woman's Hour looks at the increase of upskirt photography without consent

Video

Is it legal to take a photo up someone's skirt? Jenni Murray speaks to Gina Martin, who was at a music festival last month when it happened to her. The police didn't investigate the case initially, but agreed to do so after Gina created an online petition. It already has more than 50,000 signatures. Prof Clare McGlynn of Durham University discusses which laws the takers of upskirt photographs may be breaking.

Producer: Siobhann Tighe