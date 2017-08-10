Video
The people of Gurro suspect Scottish soldiers settled in their town hundreds of years ago
Scottish soldiers settled in the Italian town of Gurro in the 16th Century, according to local legend. The Scottish anthropologist Lieutenant Colonel Robert Gayre believed the story. He adopted the villagers of Gurro into his own clan, which he had created after WW2. The controversial academic made a ceremonial visit in 1973.
Clip from Macleod at Large: The Italian Connection, 1974 (BBC Scotland)
