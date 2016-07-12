How can I stop my friend being radicalised?

Video

The Home Office minister Ben Wallace warned earlier this year that far-right extremism was on the rise in Britain, while around 850 people from the UK are thought to have travelled to support or fight for jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq.

For BBC Radio 5 live's Solutions Project, Calum Macdonald has been investigating what to do if you're worried that someone you know is being radicalised.

Christian Ernst Weißgerber is a reformed neo-Nazi, and offers some possible solutions.

