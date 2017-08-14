Sylvia Mac always hid the scars on her body - until last year. She spoke to Ena Miller

Video

For Sylvia Mac the deep, painful scar tissues on her back, tummy and leg ruled her life. People said it was OK, because it wasn’t on her face. But it wasn't.

Last year she finally learned to accept her body.

Listen to Sylvia speaking to Ena Miller on Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday 15 August 2017 at 10:00

Sylvia set up a website, Love Disfigure, to support people with disfigurements.