Video
'One day I'll give you this moon': My partition story
Seventy years ago Raj, a Hindu man, fell in love with Jasmine, a Muslim woman.
But their love story took a dramatic turn when they were separated by India's partition in 1947. Sectarian violence forced millions to leave their homes.
Told for the first time, these are the personal stories of horror and humanity from when British rule in India came to a dramatic and violent end, and two nations were born.
-
15 Aug 2017
- From the section Magazine