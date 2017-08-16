Gender specific toys: do you stereotype children?

Video

The toys children play with have an impact not only on how they see themselves and on what skills they learn, but also on how their brains physically develop.

Some psychologists argue that this helps to explain why certain professions are so male-dominated. An increasing number of parents and carers now say they try to avoid gender-stereotyped play.

As this experiment shows, though, it’s not always easy to overcome your own prejudices.

