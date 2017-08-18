Video
Lele Tao: The 'online goddess' who earns $450k a year
Meet 24-year-old Lele Tao, who chats and sings to her 1 million fans, mostly young men.
Video by Natalia Zuo
Producer: Megha Mohan
Executive producer: Mukul Devichand
18 Aug 2017
- From the section Magazine