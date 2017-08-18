Video
The money man behind China's internet showgirls
One powerful man in the multi-billion dollar live streaming business is about to change 24-year-old Lele Tao's life forever.
Video by Natalia Zuo
Producer: Megha Mohan
Executive producer: Mukul Devichand
18 Aug 2017
- From the section Magazine