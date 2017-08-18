Video
Internet showgirls: A tale of unrequited love
One super fan is about to have his first real face-to-face interaction with his "online goddess".
China's internet showgirls: watch more episodes
- Part 1. The 'online goddess' who earns $450k a year
- Part 2. The money man behind China's internet showgirls
A film for BBC Trending by Natalia Zuo
Producer: Megha Mohan
Executive producer: Mukul Devichand
18 Aug 2017
- From the section Magazine