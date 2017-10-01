Video

Collected Shadows is a new exhibition of photographs from the Archive of Modern Conflict.

Organised by the Southbank Centre's Hayward Touring; it is the first time these images will be shown across the UK.

The archive is home to more than 8m images taken from the 1850s to the modern day.

Some are by famous photographers, some of them unknown.

Two hundred photographs were chosen out of the millions.

The man responsible for curating them is the archive's director, Timothy Prus.

