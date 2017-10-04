'My house was occupied by Israeli soldiers'

Video

For five years Maisoon Bashir and her family lived on the front line of the Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip.

Their house was directly opposite one of the Jewish settlements built by Israel after it captured the tiny heavily populated territory from Egypt in the Six Day war in June 1967.

Israeli troops occupied the top floors of Maisoon’s house, one of the tallest buildings in the neighbourhood, and used it as a military look-out post.

Maisoon and her family continued living in the rooms below.

They finally regained possession of the house in September 2005, when Israel pulled its troops and settlers out.

Twenty-five-year-old Maisoon speaks to Witness about living with soldiers in her own home.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.