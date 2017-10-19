12 tips on what to pack for a mental health hospital

Video

If you - or someone you know - are going to hospital for mental health care, you might be wondering what to take and what’s useful.

Charlotte has been in hospital for her bipolar disorder three times in the last 15 months. She’s created a sort of checklist of what helps her and what she needs to pack if she returns.

Every ward has different rules but here are some of Charlotte’s tips to get you started.

Produced by India Rakusen and Tom Heyden

