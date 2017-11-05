'I paint sunflowers on my self-harm scars'

Video

Amelia Halls was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and has struggled with self-harming since she was 14 years old. The 19-year-old archaeology student says she now paints on her body as “a replacement for self-harming” and particularly likes to paint sunflowers:

"I love the colour of sunflowers, I love the yellow; they're so bright, but I also love the fact that they follow the sun, because the sun is bright and I associate the sun with feeling better and being happy and the sunflowers follow that."

If you have been affected by any of these issues and would like support, the following organisations may be able to help you

This film shows Amelia's self-harm scars.

Filmed by Elise Wicker

Produced and edited by Lily Freeston