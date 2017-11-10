The country that keeps getting left off maps

Video

New Zealanders fed up with their country being left off of world maps set up a Reddit group to share their exasperation.

The 27,000 subscribers of "Maps Without NZ" post pictures of the world with the island nation left off.

But can unsuspecting members of the public spot the missing Kiwis?

Presenter: Jonathan Griffin

Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych

