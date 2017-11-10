The country missing from many maps
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The country that keeps getting left off maps

New Zealanders fed up with their country being left off of world maps set up a Reddit group to share their exasperation.

The 27,000 subscribers of "Maps Without NZ" post pictures of the world with the island nation left off.

But can unsuspecting members of the public spot the missing Kiwis?

Presenter: Jonathan Griffin

Video Journalist: Alex Dackevych

You can follow BBC Trending on Twitter @BBCtrending, and find us on Facebook. All our stories are at bbc.com/trending.

Go to next video: How the internet united against neo-Nazi Daily Stormer site