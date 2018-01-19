K-Pop: Korea's Secret Weapon?

Video

Adele Roberts tracks the rise of Korean Pop - the lifestyle, the fashion and the fans - and meets BTS, the biggest band in the scene. Is K-Pop about to take the world by storm?

Adele investigates the secrets behind the genre, delving in to the lifestyle, the fashion, and looking at the fans and the politics that make up the scene…before meeting the K-Pop band who are taking the world by storm. BTS are the first Korean group to break into the US Top 30 and the UK Top 50 charts. So how is a music genre from a country with a different language, different culture and one of the world's most heavily militarised borders, becoming so successful around the world?