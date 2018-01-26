The controversy of Australia Day

Media player
Australia Day: Why it's controversial
Australia Day is a national holiday in Australia but is considered by some to be controversial.
Here Newsbeat takes a look at why some celebrate it, but others called it "Invasion Day".
26 Jan 2018
