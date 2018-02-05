Make Me a Vegan: The challenge
Make Me a Vegan: The January challenge

Newsbeat reporter Nesta McGregor is a self-confessed meat lover.

However he decided to take on the challenge of Veganuary like thousands of others in the UK.

In the first of five videos which chart his vegan journey, he says farewell to his favourite kebab shop and takes a look at why the diet has become more popular.