Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gay dating on a remote island
22-year-old Liam is gay.
He lives in the Shetland Isles and tells Newsbeat what it's like trying to date on a remote island.
-
03 Feb 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window