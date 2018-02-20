Going Vegan: Is It Just A Fad?

Video

No meat. No fish. No eggs. No milk. No cheese. It seems everyone from Ariana Grande to JME is a vegan right now.

But is it a fad or are we really changing our eating habits?

Committed carnivore Nesta McGregor goes meat-free for a month to try out the diet for a Newsbeat documentary.

Join him on his animal-friendly adventure as he meets the people who support the movement and the farmers who doubt it.

He tries vegan kebab 'meat' and talks to supporters of the world's first vegan football club.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.